Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Shiv Sena urges EC to seal borders with Karnataka, Telangana

The Shiv Sena will submit a petition to the Election Commission about the issue.
“The Congress has entrusted the responsibility for the Assembly elections on certain individuals from Karnataka and Telangana, who are bringing in hundreds of crores of rupees into Maharashtra from these states,” he said.
Pawaskar further stated that there will be a flood of money in Maharashtra's elections.
"Funds are flowing into the Maha Vikas Aghadi not just from Karnataka and Telangana, but also from foreign countries,” he said and emphasized the need to investigate these funds.
“In the Lok Sabha elections, money had flowed into Maharashtra from these same two states, which impacted the Mahayuti. Therefore, sealing the borders of Karnataka and Telangana is necessary,” he said.
Published 23 October 2024, 15:34 IST