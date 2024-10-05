Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Removing 50% cap on quota necessary to protect Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

<p>Kolhapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said removing the existing 50 per cent cap on reservation is necessary to protect the Constitution.</p>.<p>Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' here, he also said the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will ensure passage of laws to remove this 50 per cent limit.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Constitution a translation of what Shivaji, Shahuji thought of: Rahul Gandhi.<p>"We will ensure the passage of law on caste census in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and no power can stop it," he said.</p>.<p>The history of Dalits or backward classes was not being taught in schools, he said, alleging that efforts are now being made to erase that history.</p>