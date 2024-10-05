Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Removing 50% cap on quota necessary to protect Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', he also said the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will ensure passage of laws to remove this 50 per cent limit.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 10:10 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us