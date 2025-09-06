Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Mumbai dances to 'dhol-tasha' as immersion processions of Ganesh idols begin amid rains

Roads were packed with people participating in the visarjan processions as beautifully decked idols of Lord Ganesh began their final journey.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 06:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 06:15 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraTrendingGanesha festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us