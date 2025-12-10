<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The second phase of polling for Kerala’s crucial local body elections will be held across seven districts on Thursday.</p><p>Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.</p><p>On Wednesday, candidates carried out silent, door-to-door campaigning to seek votes ahead of the polling day.</p><p>In this phase, over 1.53 crore voters will elect representatives to 12,931 wards across 604 local bodies, including grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and corporations.</p>.Kerala local body polls: Over 70% turnout recorded in first phase.<p>A total of 38,994 candidates are in the fray.</p><p>According to the State Election Commission (SEC), 18,274 polling stations have been set up for the second phase, of which 2,055 have been classified as sensitive.</p><p>Kannur district has the highest number of sensitive booths at 1,025, while Thrissur has the least with 81, the SEC said.</p><p>The commission said high security arrangements, including deployment of additional police personnel and webcasting facilities, have been put in place at all sensitive stations.</p>