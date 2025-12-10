<p>Mangaluru: Senior official from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing mass burial case in Dharmasthala said that the Belthangady court has adjourned hearing on the complaint report submitted to the court to December 26.</p><p>The source clarified that the document submitted is not a chargesheet, but a complaint report specifically highlighting allegations of perjury. “It is now up to the court to either accept or reject the findings of the complaint report. The court will take an independent decision,” the source told DH. </p>.Dharmasthala case: Women forum demands dedicated helpline for victims to provide evidence to SIT.<p>The official also dismissed speculations that the court had directed the SIT to file the final report at the earliest, stating that no such instruction has been issued. Declining to comment further, the official stressed that the matter is sub judice and cannot be discussed in detail.</p><p>The source said that the team is continuing to collect and document additional evidence related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case. Several supporting materials are still being examined.</p><p>Though the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru had granted bail to complainant witness on November 24, he is yet to be released from jail as the family is yet to complete the formalities by arranging the required surety for the bail.</p>