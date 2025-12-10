Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala mass burial case | Belthangady court adjourns hearing to December 26

“It is now up to the court to either accept or reject the findings of the complaint report. The court will take an independent decision,” a source told DH.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 15:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 15:36 IST
Karnataka NewsBelthangadyDharmashala

Follow us on :

Follow Us