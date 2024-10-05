Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | No use of bowing before Shivaji if you can't protect his ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said that the ideology of Shivaji Maharaj and thoughts of Shahu Maharaj reflects in the Constitution of India.

“Next time when the BJP people come to you and say that they believe in Shivaji Maharaj, you ask them whether they protect the Constitution. Because if you do not protect the Constitution, there is no use in folding hands in front of the statue,” he said amid thunderous applause.

“I have only one message for the Congress workers that your job is to protect the ideology of Shivaji Maharaj and the Constitution,” he said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan, state Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress group leader in Legislative Council Satej Bunty Patil, CWC invitee member and state Congress Working President Naseem Khan were present.