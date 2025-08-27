<p>Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in a social media post.</p><p>"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today," the cricketer wrote.</p>. <p>"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," the 38-year-old also said.</p><p>Ashwin also said, "but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today..." suggests he will still remain actively involved with the game in the near future.</p>