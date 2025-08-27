<p>New Delhi: India on Wednesday described as "shocking" and "deeply regrettable" the killing of five journalists in a pair of Israeli strike in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza</a>.</p>.<p>The journalists were among at least 20 people killed in the strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on Monday.</p>.Trump to chair White House meeting on Gaza on Wednesday, Witkoff says.<p>"The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>"India has always condemned loss of civilian lives in conflict. We understand that the Israeli authorities have already instituted an investigation," he said.</p>.<p>Israel is facing international condemnation following the attack. </p>