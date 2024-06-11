Shinde meets Shiv Sena candidates who lost Lok Sabha polls, discusses assembly election strategy

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday night held a meeting here with Shiv Sena candidates who lost the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.
The Shinde-led Sena, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, contested on 15 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and won seven of them.
The Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha candidates who attended the huddle were Mumbai MLA Yamini Jadhav, Rahul Shewale, Hemant Godse, Sadashiv Lokhande, Sanjay Mandlik, Baburao Kohalikar and Hemant Patil, said a party functionary.
Another losing nominee of the party, Raju Parve, skipped the gathering as he had to attend the funeral of a relative, he said.
On the occasion, Shinde discussed the party's strategy for the assembly polls in Maharashtra which are due in October, the functionary said.
Published 10 June 2024, 20:33 IST