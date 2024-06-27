Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray demands complete farm loan waiver before Maharashtra polls

Taking a swipe at the Centre and the state government, Thackeray said these two dispensations are 'leakages government', a reference to the NEET exam and reports of water leak at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 16:11 IST
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 16:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on June 27 demanded from the Maharashtra government a complete waiver of farm loans and its implementation before state assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Addressing a press conference here, he also termed the monsoon session of the state legislature that commenced on Thursday as the "send-off" session of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"There should be a complete waiver of farm loans immediately and this should be implemented before the state polls," Thackeray said.

The state government will present its budget on Friday.

Taking a swipe at the Centre and the state government, Thackeray said these two dispensations are "leakages government", a reference to the NEET exam and reports of water leak at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2024, 16:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtra NewsEknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayIndian politcsShiv Sena (UBT)farm loan waiver

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT