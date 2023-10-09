Polling, counting dates for Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan & Telangana announced; check details here

Addressing the media, the CEC said, "In 40 days, we visited all 5 states and held discussions with political parties, as well as with Central and state enforcement agencies".

He also mentioned that the total number of voters in all the 5 states is 16.1 crore.

Mizoram ranks lowest in terms of the total number of voters with 8.52 lakh, while Madhya Pradesh ranks the highest with 5.6 crore voters.

Chhattisgarh meanwhile, has 2.03 crore voters, Rajasthan has 5.25 crore, and Telangana has 3.17 crore.