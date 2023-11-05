JOIN US
BJP committed to create ‘marvellous Mizoram’, says PM Modi

Addressing the people of the northeastern state, Modi in a video message said the BJP-led central government has taken various steps to improve its infrastructure related to railway, health sports and others.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 10:47 IST

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP is committed to create a “marvellous Mizoram” and the people of the poll-bound state are like his family members.

Addressing the people of the northeastern state, Modi in a video message said the BJP-led central government has taken various steps to improve its infrastructure related to railway, health sports and others.

With nature and culture, Mizoram also has the potential to become a global tourist hub, he said.

"Friends, during one of my earlier visits to Mizoram, I had promised to work for transformation by transportation. Since then, a revolution has happened across sectors by the BJP-led government," the Prime Minister said.

(Published 05 November 2023, 10:47 IST)
