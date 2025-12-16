Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine could gain NATO-like security assurances in US-proposed Russia peace deal

The officials said there was broad agreement on 90% of the issues between Ukraine and Russia.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 22:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 22:19 IST
World newsUSUkraineRussiaNATO

Follow us on :

Follow Us