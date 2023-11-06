Election FAQs | How to look for your name on the electoral list

With Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (phase-1) set to vote tomorrow, here are two ways you can check your name on the electoral rolls.

1. EPIC number method

If you have your Voter ID, you can use the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number on the card. The EPIC number is an alphanumerical code printed in bold characters on the front of the card.

Now, all you need to do is visit the electoral search page and select the "Search by EPIC" option. Enter the EPIC number, your state, and the captcha at the bottom.