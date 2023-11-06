JOIN US
Election FAQs | How to look for your name on the electoral list

If you have your Voter ID, you can use the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number on the card. The EPIC number is an alphanumerical code printed in bold characters on the front of the card.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 04:48 IST

With Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (phase-1) set to vote tomorrow, here are two ways you can check your name on the electoral rolls.

1. EPIC number method

If you have your Voter ID, you can use the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number on the card. The EPIC number is an alphanumerical code printed in bold characters on the front of the card.

Now, all you need to do is visit the electoral search page and select the "Search by EPIC" option. Enter the EPIC number, your state, and the captcha at the bottom.

If your name is on the electoral roll, the details of your district and Assembly constituency will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.

2. General information method

If you do not have your Voter ID or EPIC number, you can use the general information you have to locate your name on the electoral rolls.

Go to the Electoral search page and click on the "Search by Details" option. Enter your name, age, state, district, and enter the captcha.

If your name is on the electoral rolls, the details will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.

(Published 06 November 2023, 04:48 IST)
