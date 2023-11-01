Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: Party with the most number of candidates having criminal records

In the democratic process of elections, understanding the background of contesting candidates becomes crucial for informed voting. As Mizoram gears up for polls, a recent analysis by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch sheds light on the criminal history declarations by candidates across various parties.
This article provides a party-wise breakdown of these declarations, offering insight into the kind of choices the electorate has in the upcoming polls.
Ahead of the 2023 Mizoram Assembly elections, a total of 174 candidates were assessed. Out of these, 129 candidates (a significant 74 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.
In the previous elections, out of the 209 candidates analysed, 94 per cent had declared criminal cases. Though the percentage seems to have decreased, the absolute number remains high.
Further breaking down the data, it's revealed that out of these candidates with declared criminal cases, 7 candidates which is 4 per cent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
The criteria for what constitutes a serious criminal case include offences punishable by five or more years, non-bailable offences, electoral offences, offences causing substantial loss to the exchequer, and heinous crimes such as assault, murder, kidnap, rape, and others.
In comparison, in 2018, only 2 per cent of the candidates had declared serious criminal offences.
Party-wise distribution
National parties: Out of the 67 candidates analysed from national parties, two (which is 3 per cent) have declared criminal cases, and the same number have declared serious criminal cases.
State parties: Among the 40 candidates from state parties, one (which is three per cent) has declared a criminal case, and the same has declared a serious criminal case.
Registered unrecognized parties: 40 candidates were analysed from this category, with 4 (which is 10 per cent) declaring criminal cases.
Independent candidates: Out of the 27 independent candidates analysed, none have declared any criminal cases against themselves.
The number of those with serious criminal cases remains relatively low, at 4 per cent in both 2023 and 2018.
Analysis of party-wise candidates with self-declared criminal cases
Mizo National Front (MNF)
The MNF had a total of 40 candidates analysed. Out of these, one candidate declared having a criminal case, which amounts to 3 per cent of their total candidates.
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)
Zoram People's Movement, with the same number of candidates analysed as MNF, had a slightly higher percentage of candidates with declared criminal cases. Out of 40 candidates, four which amounts to 10 per cent of candidates having a criminal background.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
The BJP had 23 candidates with two candidates, representing 9 per cent of the total, declared having criminal cases.
Other parties
When it comes to other parties, a total of 71 candidates were analysed. Interestingly, none of the candidates from this category declared having any criminal cases or serious criminal cases.