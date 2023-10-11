Home
Mizoram

Mizoram Assembly Speaker resigns, set to join BJP

Sailo, who won the Chalfilh seat in the 2018 Assembly polls, was denied a ticket by the party for the 2023 election to be held in November.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 14:33 IST

Mizoram Assembly Speaker and MNF leader Lalrinliana Sailo resigned as a legislator on Wednesday, and said he would join the BJP “to usher in development” in the state.

He is likely to be inducted into the BJP on Thursday, party sources said.

"The financial condition of Mizoram is not in a good shape… I will join the party to usher in development in my state," Sailo told reporters after submitting his resignation to Deputy Assembly Speaker H Lalbiakzauva.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and votes polled will be counted on December 3.

(Published 11 October 2023, 14:33 IST)
BJPIndian PoliticsMizoramAssembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

