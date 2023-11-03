Mizoram polls: Key parties' vote share over the last 3 decades

Mizoram is all set to go for polling on November 7, with several regional and national parties eyeing victory in the northeastern state.
The counting for the votes will take place on December 3, along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, in what is seen as the final leg before the Lok Sabha elections slated to take place early next year.
The two main contenders in the state are the Indian National Congress and the regional Mizo National Front (MNF). Both parties have gained control of the state over the past 30 years.
Currently, the 40-member Mizoram Assembly is led by MNF which is headed by CM Zoramthanga. The party has 27 members in the Assembly.
The MNF is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region and a constituent of NDA at the Centre, but it doesn't work with BJP in Mizoram.
As the state gets set for the polls, here is a look at the vote share of key parties in the state over the last 3 decades: