<p>Peshawar: Security forces killed 15 TTP-linked terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in northwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>, the military said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the military's media wing, the operations were conducted on November 15 and 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts.</p>.<p>While 10 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, including key ringleader 'Alam Mehsud', were killed in a raid in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan, five were neutralised in Datta Khel in North Waziristan, the army said.</p>.<p>Mehsud was a wanted terrorist, it said.</p>.Only contention with Afghanistan is presence of TTP militants, cross-border attacks: Pak army chief.<p>All those militants killed were associated with foreign-sponsored networks and involved in multiple attacks, officials said, without naming any country.</p>.<p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asif-ali-zardari">Asif Ali Zardari</a> said any attempt to undermine the national consensus against terrorism will not be tolerated.</p>.<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shehbaz-sharif">Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif</a> also lauded the security forces for the successful operations, saying the nation stood firmly behind them in the fight against terrorism. </p>