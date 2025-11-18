Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan security forces kill 15 TTP-linked militants

According to the military's media wing, the operations were conducted on November 15 and 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 09:00 IST
World newsPakistanTaliban

Follow us on :

Follow Us