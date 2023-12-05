JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmizoram

Mizoram: Zoramthanga resigns as MNF president after party's poll debacle

In his resignation letter sent to MNF senior vice president Tawnluia, Zoramthanga said he took moral responsibility as the president of the party for its poll debacle.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 12:18 IST

Follow Us

Aizawl: Mizoram's outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday resigned as the Mizo National Front (MNF) president after the party suffered defeat in the assembly polls.

In his resignation letter sent to MNF senior vice president Tawnluia, Zoramthanga said he took moral responsibility as the president of the party for its poll debacle.

"The MNF fails to win the state assembly polls. In this regard, I take moral responsibility as party chief. Considering that it is my obligation as the MNF president, I do hereby tender resignation from the president post and kindly request you to accept the same," he said in the letter.

MNF got only 10 seats this election, down from its tally of 26 in the 2018 assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 December 2023, 12:18 IST)
India NewsMizoramAssembly Election 2023ZoramthangaMNFMizoram Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT