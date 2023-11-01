Mizoram’s shortest and longest-ruling chief ministers

With less than a week to go before the northeastern state goes to polls, the key electoral battle is expected to be between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).
BJP and the Congress have also fielded candidates in the polls to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly that will take place on November 7.
Here is a look at the shortest and longest-ruling chief ministers of the state:
Ṭhenphunga Sailo is the shortest ruling chief minister of the state. He assumed office from June 2, 1978, to November 10, 1978, marking a very brief period of 161 days. The Mizoram People's Conference had emerged as the single largest party following the 1978 Mizoram Legislative Assembly election and Sailo, who represented Aizawl North constituency, was appointed as CM shortly after.
The party had won 22 seats out of the total 30. He served another term that lasted 4 years and 362 days from May 8, 1979 to May 4, 1984 following the 1979 assembly elections.
The incumbent CM Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF) holds the record for the longest-ruling CM.
Apart from his current term that started on December 15, 2018, he has served two consecutive terms amounting to a total of 10 years and 8 days. He was in power from December 3, 1998, to December 4, 2003, following the 1998 assembly elections.
He remained in power following the 2003 elections, serving another term from December 4, 2003, to December 11, 2008.
Indian National Congress (INC) leader Lal Thanhawla follows Zoramthanga on the list of longest-ruling CMs with a ruling period that lasted 10 years and 3 days. He was voted to power following the 2008 and 2013 assembly elections.
In the last assembly election held on November 28, 2018 MNF had won with a clear majority of 26 seats out of 40 while ZPM and Congress secured 8 and 5 seats each.
The counting of votes will take place on December 3.