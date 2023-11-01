Mizoram’s shortest and longest-ruling chief ministers

With less than a week to go before the northeastern state goes to polls, the key electoral battle is expected to be between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

BJP and the Congress have also fielded candidates in the polls to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly that will take place on November 7.

Here is a look at the shortest and longest-ruling chief ministers of the state:

Ṭhenphunga Sailo is the shortest ruling chief minister of the state. He assumed office from June 2, 1978, to November 10, 1978, marking a very brief period of 161 days. The Mizoram People's Conference had emerged as the single largest party following the 1978 Mizoram Legislative Assembly election and Sailo, who represented Aizawl North constituency, was appointed as CM shortly after.

The party had won 22 seats out of the total 30. He served another term that lasted 4 years and 362 days from May 8, 1979 to May 4, 1984 following the 1979 assembly elections.