Polling underway for Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat under tight security

Aizawl: Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram is underway across the state under tight security arrangements, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. At least 6,500 polling personnel, over 3,500 policemen and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

All international borders and inter-state borders have been sealed to ensure peaceful elections, a senior police officer said.

Over 8.56 lakh voters, including 4.4 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise.