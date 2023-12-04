Triumphant in Mizoram, ZPM rules out political alliance at national level

Aizwal: Lalduhoma, the chief ministerial face of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), on Monday said the next Mizoram government will maintain good relations with the Centre but his party won't join any political grouping at the national level.

The opposition party emerged victorious in the Mizoram assembly polls, bagging 27 of the 40 seats.

In an exclusive interaction with PTI Video, Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who had served as the security in-charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, expressed satisfaction with his party winning a majority of the seats in the House and emphasised the importance of building strong ties with the Union government.

"We will maintain good relations with the Centre but we will not join any political grouping at the national level," he said.