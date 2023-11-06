What is hung Assembly? How's government formed in such scenario?

If the party fails to show majority in the prescribed time period, the Governor dissolves the parliament and calls for re-election.

External support to form a government

If a party or an alliance doesn’t have absolute majority, it can get external support from a political party to form the government. The party offering external support isn’t usually part of the government and the politicians don’t hold ministerial positions. Governments formed using external support tend to be vulnerable as there is no commitment from the party that's offering external support.

Minority government

A minority government is one where the government doesn’t have an absolute majority, and therefore, can’t pass laws without the votes of parties not participating in the government.

There have been instances in the past wherein the minority government survived a vote of no-confidence because the MPs abstained from voting for the government, hence, saving the government from defeat. Minority governments don't usually complete their full terms in office.