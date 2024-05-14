Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Peaceful polling barring stray violence as state sees over 64% voter turnout

Bhubaneswar: The first phase of Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha on Monday was peaceful barring some sporadic incidents of violence, with a voter turnout of over 64 per cent, officials said.

The electoral fate of 280 candidates contesting in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly segments in the first phase was sealed in the EVM.

The polling was by and large peaceful barring some sporadic incidents in Ganjam and Nabarangpur districts, while two persons were injured in a clash between rival groups during polling in Chikiti assembly segment, a police official said.