Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionspunjab

AAP hopes to continue winning streak in Punjab bypolls by retaining Tarn Taran Assembly seat

While the ruling party is highlighting 'honest governance and development', the Opposition wants voters to teach the Bhagwant Mann government a lesson for making 'false promises'
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 04:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 04:38 IST
AAPPunjabPunjab NewsIndia PoliticsBhagwant Mann

Follow us on :

Follow Us