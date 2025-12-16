<p>Moscow: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a Christmas truce that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> has proposed would depend on whether a peace deal is reached or not.</p><p>Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> said on Monday that Kyiv supported the idea of a ceasefire, in particular for strikes on energy infrastructure, during the Christmas period.</p><p>Asked about the idea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The question now is whether we, as President (Donald) Trump says, will reach a deal or not."</p>.Ukraine will ask US for long-range weapons if Russia rejects peace effort, Zelenskyy says.<p>Peskov said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> was unlikely to participate in such a ceasefire if Ukraine was focused on "short-term, unviable solutions" rather than a lasting settlement.</p><p>"We want peace. We don't want a truce to give Ukraine a breathing space and prepare for a continuation of the war," Peskov told reporters.</p><p>"We want to stop this war, achieve our goals, secure our interests, and guarantee peace in Europe for the future. That's what we want."</p><p>Peskov said Moscow had not yet seen details of proposals on NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine that US and European officials said Washington has offered to provide.</p>