Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC issues warning to Channi for calling Poonch terror attack 'poll stunt'

Chandigarh: The Election Commission has issued a strict warning to Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi for violating the Model Code of Conduct, an official said.

The former Punjab chief minister had called the Poonch terror attack, in which an IAF soldier was killed and four others were injured, a "poll stunt" meant to make the BJP win the Lok Sabha elections.

A spokesperson from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab said Channi was asked to provide an explanation by the district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner of Jalandhar.