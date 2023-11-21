BJP files EC complaint against Congress over 'inappropriate' ads in poll-bound Rajasthan

New Delhi: A delegation of the BJP complained to the Election Commission against the Congress for inappropriate advertisements in Rajasthan.

In one of the two complaints that it presented to the EC on Tuesday, the BJP alleged that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was carrying ads wherein it said that a missed call to a particular number could help them with Congress's pre-poll guarantees. In another, the Congress was accused of placing ads over headlines in dailies claiming it was coming to power. The BJP urged the EC to file an FIR and stop the ads.

The BJP’s delegation had Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajya Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and Om Pathak.

The BJP said that in Rajasthan, the Congress had advertised that a registered number was generated for the caller, alleging that it created an impression that only the caller would benefit by voting for a particular candidate or party, specifically the Congress party.