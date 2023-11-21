BJP files EC complaint against Congress over 'inappropriate' ads in poll-bound Rajasthan

New Delhi: A delegation of the BJP complained to the Election Commission against the Congress for inappropriate advertisements in Rajasthan.
In one of the two complaints that it presented to the EC on Tuesday, the BJP alleged that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was carrying ads wherein it said that a missed call to a particular number could help them with Congress's pre-poll guarantees. In another, the Congress was accused of placing ads over headlines in dailies claiming it was coming to power. The BJP urged the EC to file an FIR and stop the ads.
The BJP’s delegation had Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajya Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and Om Pathak.
The BJP said that in Rajasthan, the Congress had advertised that a registered number was generated for the caller, alleging that it created an impression that only the caller would benefit by voting for a particular candidate or party, specifically the Congress party.
“Notably, the number is not a government-issued number, raising questions about the legitimacy of capturing data for government welfare schemes. Allowing such practices openly contradicts the principles of free and fair elections and sets a precedent where only registered political supporters may be entitled to government schemes,” the BJP’s complaint stated.
Calling it “bribery”, the BJP urged the EC to file an FIR, to immediately stop Gehlot and the Congress from publishing or disseminating the advertisement, reprimand the Congress and additionally, issue an advisory to the electorate.
In another complaint, it urged the EC to take action against ads that the Congress published on front pages of dailies in Rajasthan, below the masthead, that said, ‘Rajasthan mein Congress ki lahar (There’s a Congress wave in Rajasthan).’ The BJP said that the ads were an attempt by the Congress to make an impression in the mind of voters that it is a new item or an opinion published by the newspaper after a survey.
“The advertisement is an obfuscation and blatant violation of poll guidelines in which Congress Party is trying to pass off an advertisement as an opinion of such respective newspapers to create a wrongful and misinformative impact in the minds of the voters during the elections,” the complaint read.
In their complaint, the BJP has asked the EC to take action against the Congress as well as the newspaper.