Bypolls in 7 assembly seats in Rajasthan to be held on November 13, results on Nov 23

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that with the announcement of the bypolls, the code of conduct has come into force in the respective assemblies. The code of conduct will be applicable in Dausa, Dungarpur, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Nagaur and Salumbar.