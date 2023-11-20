JOIN US
Homeelectionsrajasthan

From ports to airports, PM Modi 'controls' everything: Congress chief Kharge in Rajasthan

Polling in all 200 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 11:01 IST

Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'controls' everything - from ports to airports - and he is working towards making people 'slaves'.

Addressing a public meeting in Anupgarh in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan ahead of the November 25 assembly polls, Kharge said the Congress will work to address people's issues and concerns and deliver on the promises made to them.

"Perhaps the prime minister is also touring this area. Wherever we intend to go, we do not get permission to fly. This means everything is under his control. Air, land, ports and airports, all are under his control. He is working towards making people slaves," the Congress president said, without elaborating.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a few election rallies in Rajasthan on Monday.

Kharge said, "They may try to intimidate us. But we are not going to be afraid. We will fight for the poor and remove their difficulties."

(Published 20 November 2023, 11:01 IST)
