Punjab government approaches UK, seeks Bhagat Singh's trial proceedings papers, other material

According to the government, the records hold "profound historical and emotional significance" for the people of Punjab, as well as for the global scholars of history and human rights.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 09:50 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 09:50 IST
