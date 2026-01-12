<p>Bengaluru: The historic Glass House at Lalbagh is set to transform into a floral tribute to the late Kannada litterateur and naturalist K P Poornachandra Tejaswi. The Republic Day 219th edition of the Lalbagh Flower Show, themed ‘Tejaswi Vismaya’, will be held from January 14 to 26.</p><p>According to M Jagadeesh, Additional Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens), and Horticulture Secretary G Girish, the exhibition will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>The 13-day extravaganza, a hallmark of the city's Republic Day celebrations, is expected to draw over 11 lakh visitors.</p><p><strong>A floral odyssey into Tejaswi’s world</strong></p><p>The centerpiece of the show is a massive central installation inside the Glass House reflecting Tejaswi's deep bond with the Western Ghats. This includes a floral mountain, a waterfall, and a replica of his house ‘Niruttara’. </p><p>Fans of his work will recognise characters from his acclaimed novel Karvalo, brought to life using over five lakh flowers and 2.4 lakh plants.</p><p>"For the first time in the state, two flower tableaux will circulate around the Glass House, enhancing the immersive experience," said M Jagadeesh. Other highlights include a 12-foot vertical garden titled 'Mantra Mangalya' and a thread-art portrait of the author.</p>.Indian Army to showcase role played by animals in national security during Republic Day Parade.<p><strong>Beyond the glass house</strong></p><p>The exhibition extends across the 240-acre park with several specialised attractions:</p><p><strong>National wood carving camp:</strong> Fifty master sculptors are currently transforming fallen heritage trees into permanent art.</p><p><strong>Tribal life:</strong> An installation depicting the Soliga tribe of Biligirirangana Hills.</p><p><strong>Military display:</strong> A three-day exhibition of modern military equipment by the DS Forces.</p><p><strong>Plant fair:</strong> Over 125 stalls offering seeds, tools, and organic farming demonstrations.</p><p><strong>Security and logistics</strong></p><p>Given the huge expected footfall, 136 CCTV cameras and five surveillance towers have been installed. A plastic ban is in strict effect, and visitors are encouraged to use the metro to avoid congestion.</p><p>Tickets are priced at Rs 80 for adults on weekdays and Rs 100 on weekends. Children’s entry is Rs 30, while school students in uniform can enter for free on working days. Digital ticketing is available through the Karnataka Horticulture portal: https://hasiru.karnataka.gov.in/floweshow/login.aspx to ensure a queue-free experience.</p>