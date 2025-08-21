Menu
Gurukul child abuse: Teacher brands students with hot iron rod to discipline them for 'bed wetting' in Rajasthan

Police said the matter surfaced after one of the children fled the gurukul at night and informed his family about the alleged torture.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 07:55 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 07:55 IST

