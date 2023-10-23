JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Non-stop ED raids in Rajasthan proof that Congress is winning polls: Gehlot

Elections will be held in the state on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 10:33 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that the BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass the Congress.

Asserting that the Congress will win the polls, he said in a post on X, "The non-stop ED raids in Rajasthan are proof that Congress is winning the election. Unable to win the trust of the people of Rajasthan, the BJP is misusing ED to harass the Congress."

Gehlot's remarks come in the backdrop of ED searches at a coaching institute, private persons, and others as part of its ongoing money laundering probe into the alleged question paper leak of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, 2021.

Raids were conducted at seven places in Nagaur, Sikar, and Jaipur on October 17.

Elections will be held in the state on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 October 2023, 10:33 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsEnforcement DirectorateRajasthanAshok GehlotRajasthan Assembly ElectionsRajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT