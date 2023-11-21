Rajasthan Assembly election: A look at major parties' key bastions

Rajasthan is all set for elections on November 25 to elect 200 seat representatives. The result of election is scheduled to be declared on December 3.
As the state gets closer to the polling date, we take a look at the key bastion of each party.
The key candidates the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP have fielded this Assembly elections are Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Govind Singh Dotasra, Vasundhara Raje and Satish Poonia.
The Congress and The Bharatiya Janata Party are the two main parties in Rajasthan.
The other two relevant parties that will be in the election are Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) And Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Congress won 100 seats and formed the government under Ashok Gehlot. The BJP won 73 seats in the state.
We take a look at the key constituencies to look for in the upcoming election.
Sardarpura: The Sardarpura Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in Jodhpur. Ashok Gehlot from Congress was elected as the MLA from Sardarpura for the first time in the year 1998. He has represented the constituency for 25 years now.
Tonk: In the previous elections held in 2018, Sachin Pilot from Congress secured an impressive victory with a total of 1,09,040 votes out of 171,566 valid votes. His triumph over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Yoonus Khan, was marked by a substantial margin of 54,179 votes.
Lachhmangarh: Congress's Govind Singh Dotasra has represented the Lachhmangarh constituency since 2008. In 2018, Dotasara defeated BJP's Dinesh Joshi by a margin of 22,052 votes.
Jhalrapatan: Vasundhara Raje Scindia of BJP has represented the Jhalrapatan constituency since 2003. She has been the chief minister two times.
Amber: Satish Poonia of BJP represents the Amber constituency. He had won with 46 per cent votes in the 2018 elections.
