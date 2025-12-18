Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Why does Netflix want to buy Warner Bros? To copy, not kill, traditional TV

One aspect of the Netflix deal has been relatively overlooked: the streamer’s decision to cut out Discovery’s portfolio of cable channels from its agreed acquisition of WBD.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 09:08 IST
Business NewsNetflixWarner Brostelevisioncompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us