<p>Amid protests and loud sloganeering by the Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a>, The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill was passed on Thursday, December 18, 2025.</p><p>The Bill seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA with a new initiative that guarantees rural jobs for 125 days every year.</p><p>Rural Development Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan"> Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> responded to the eight-hour discussion on the Bill asserting that the Moi government was ensuring that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi were upheld through various initiatives taken by it.</p><p>"Congress killed ideals of Bapu, NDA ensured Bapu lives through pucca houses built under the PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat," Chouhan said listing out government schemes for welfare of the poor. </p>.Why private members’ bills still matter in Parliament.<p>He added that there are "several shortcomings in MGNREGA, and that states spent more on labour and less on procuring material.</p>.<p>While Chouhan was speaking in the House, Opposition MPs raised slogans of 'we want MGNREGA' and tore papers. </p><p>The Lok Sabha passed the G RAM G Bill by a voice vote amid uproar by the opposition. Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Friday.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>