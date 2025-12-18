Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha passes VB-G RAM G Bill amid ruckus as Opposition tears copies

The Bill seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA with a new initiative that guarantees rural jobs for 125 days every year.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentShivraj Singh ChouhanLok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us