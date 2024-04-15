Scindia flays Rahul Gandhi, says people will end Congress in one stroke

"The Congress will end in just one stroke. Mahatma Gandhi had said after Independence that the Congress should be dissolved, but it did not happen. The Congress has been removing poverty from the country for 65 years," Scindia told reporters.

Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived here for the filing of nomination form by BJP's Gwalior Lok Sabha candidate Bharat Singh Kushwaha.

"The party whose policy is to not fulfil promises, which framed policies for corruption, which worked to end Sanatan Dharma and destroy Shakti (women). People have decided to abandon this party," Scindia said lashing out at the Congress.

Talking to reporters, MP CM Yadav said the BJP would win all 29 seats in the state due to the Narendra Modi wave prevailing in the country, adding that the prime minister's rally in Pipariya on Sunday was "historic".

Yadav and Scindia earlier addressed a public meeting in Murar in support of Kushwaha. The BJP won 28 seats in MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress emerged victorious from Chhindwara.