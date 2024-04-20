79.77 per cent voter turnout in Sikkim Assembly elections

Gangtok: The Sikkim Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 79.77 per cent while the polling figure for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state was 80.03, officials said on Saturday.

Voting for the 32 Assembly segments and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state was held on Friday. The election officials had given a voter turnout figure of 67.95 per cent after 5 pm on Friday.

The final voter turnout figure for the Sikkim Assembly election is 79.77 per cent which was an improvement by one per cent from 78.63 per cent in 2019 assembly polls, they said.

The Himalayan state has 4.64 lakh voters.

Yoksom-Tashiding assembly constituency registered the highest voter turnout at 85.37 per cent, while Gangtok (BL) assembly constituency witnessed the lowest turnout at 63.66 per cent.