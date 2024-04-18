Tamil Nadu all set to vote for LS polls, that saw BJP straining every nerve

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is all set to vote on April 19 for the Lok Sabha polls, that was marked by fierce campaigns and acrimonious debates, and a never seen before kind of spirited fight put up by the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to gain a foothold in the Dravidian land in 2024 was a striking feature.

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on Friday and the fate of 950 candidates will be decided by about 6.23 crore voters who are set to exercise their franchise in nearly 68,000 polling stations.

The election mood set in pretty early in the state, in January, with the commencement of repeated visits by Modi who combined development and honour for Tamil language and culture as his main election plank that also had the key element of denouncing DMK-Congress over alleged corruption and 'parivarvad' politics. The state witnessed intense campaigning for nearly a month starting from March.

Coimbatore, the hub of western Tamil Nadu is the most keenly watched constituency in the state and BJP's K Annamalai is slogging to emerge victorious battling against Dravidian giants the DMK and AIADMK. He also faces challenge from the Tamil nationalist, Naam Tamilar Katchi in the four-way contest with anti-DMK-Congress votes split into three.

In his electoral parting shot Annamalai asserted 'Dravidian politics' is not needed anymore in Tamil Nadu and described himself as a son and younger brother of people.