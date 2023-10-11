Assembly Polls: KCR has no aim except preventing daughter from going to jail, making son Telangana CM, says Shah

'Today, I can say without hesitation that Chandrasekhar Rao should spell out his party's principles if any. On what principles, these parties run? They don't have any... They don't have any aim besides saving Kavitha from going to jail and making son KT Rama Rao the Chief Minister,' Amit Shah said.