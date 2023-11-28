KCR turns philosophical at last rally before Telangana polls, says not eyeing posts

Addressing a rally in Warangal, which he represents currently, Rao attacked Congress leaders over promise of bringing back ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ (rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) if voted to power in Telangana and alleged that her regime was fraught with “encounters, firings and killings.”

Rao is contesting from Gajwel segment in the upcoming assembly polls. BJP pitted its MLA Etala rajender against KCR making it a keenly watched constituency.