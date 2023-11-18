Kodangal assembly segment in Telangana a litmus test for BRS and Congress amid agrarian dissent

Echoing similar views, another farmer Anjanaya (68) from Rameshwaram village, said, "We don't have canal water here, and all are dependent on borewells. The promise to bring water from the Jurala project has not been kept. We would have believed had canals or pipelines been installed. Nothing has been constructed."

Amrutamma (30), a widow with two daughters, from the same village grieves over loss of kharif pulses crops in 1.5 acres of land because of lack of monsoon rains this year. She could not afford to dig a borewell and is waiting for water from the Jurala project to irrigate her farm.