Telangana Assembly Polls: CMs who have completed a full term in the state

The history of Telangana is rich and complex, evolving through various periods of rule and governance.

Post India's independence in 1947, the Nizam of Hyderabad initially sought to maintain sovereignty but eventually merged his kingdom with the Indian Union in 1948, forming the Hyderabad State.

In 1956, following the States Reorganisation Commission's recommendations, Telangana was merged with Andhra State to form Andhra Pradesh, based on linguistic lines.

However, the demand for a separate Telangana state persisted.

In 2014, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed, leading to the formation of Telangana on June 2, 2014.

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, several leaders and parties contested for the Chief Minister's position.