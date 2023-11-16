Telangana Assembly polls: How richest candidates fared in the 2018 election

Here, we'll dive deep and find out how some of the richest candidates in Telangana fared in the last Assembly elections held in 2018.

1. G Vivekanand

Congress candidate from Chennur constituency, Gaddam Vivekanand, is the richest candidate in the fray with net worth of a staggering Rs 606 crore. Vivekanand is a former MP from Peddapalle Lok Sabha seat. He was elected to the Lower House of the Parliament in the year 2009 with a Congress' ticket.

However, this is the first time Vivekanand will be fighting for the MLA seat in Telangana. He had joined BJP in 2019, only to quit later and reenter Congress before the Assembly polls in 2023.

2. P Srinivasa Reddy

Another leader with mind-blowing assets is Congress' Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. With a declared net worth of Rs 461 crore, Reddy is also a turncoat leader. A former MP from YSR Congress, and now an MLA-aspirant from Khamman on Congress' ticket, Reddy will be contesting the Telangana Assembly polls for the first time.

3. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

The third richest candidate to make it to this coveted list is once again a Congress candidate. With a total net worth of over Rs 458 crore, K Rajagopal Reddy is a former MP and MLA from Bhongir and Munugode seat, respectively.

Reddy won the 2018 Assembly polls with a comfortable margin of 49.70 per cent and defeated TRS' (now BRS) Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

The results for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly polls will be declared on December 3.

(With data and inputs from ECI, ADR, and IndiaVotes)