Telangana Assembly polls: How richest candidates fared in the 2018 election

The southern state of Telangana is poised to head for Assembly elections on November 30. The ruling BRS, helmed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will be looking to seal the deal for the third consecutive time.
Meanwhile, opposition Congress and BJP are also leaving no stone unturned to make a dent in the BRS' winning streak and will both make a claim for the CM's seat in the state.
However, amid the high decibel poll campaign in the state, the assets declared by the party candidates in Telangana has presented some mind-boggling figures. As per the ADR report, an overwhelming 90 per cent of the MLAs in Telangana have declared themselves as crorepatis.
Here, we'll dive deep and find out how some of the richest candidates in Telangana fared in the last Assembly elections held in 2018.
1. G Vivekanand
Congress candidate from Chennur constituency, Gaddam Vivekanand, is the richest candidate in the fray with net worth of a staggering Rs 606 crore. Vivekanand is a former MP from Peddapalle Lok Sabha seat. He was elected to the Lower House of the Parliament in the year 2009 with a Congress' ticket.
However, this is the first time Vivekanand will be fighting for the MLA seat in Telangana. He had joined BJP in 2019, only to quit later and reenter Congress before the Assembly polls in 2023.
2. P Srinivasa Reddy
Another leader with mind-blowing assets is Congress' Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. With a declared net worth of Rs 461 crore, Reddy is also a turncoat leader. A former MP from YSR Congress, and now an MLA-aspirant from Khamman on Congress' ticket, Reddy will be contesting the Telangana Assembly polls for the first time.
3. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy
The third richest candidate to make it to this coveted list is once again a Congress candidate. With a total net worth of over Rs 458 crore, K Rajagopal Reddy is a former MP and MLA from Bhongir and Munugode seat, respectively.
Reddy won the 2018 Assembly polls with a comfortable margin of 49.70 per cent and defeated TRS' (now BRS) Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.
The results for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly polls will be declared on December 3.
(With data and inputs from ECI, ADR, and IndiaVotes)