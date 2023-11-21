Telangana Assembly polls: Key candidates you need to watch out for

Political parties in Telangana are gearing up to face the polling date on November 30 and the ruling KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), BJP, Congress and all other parties are leaving no stone unturned to campaign for their candidates. The KCR government has faced some corruption charges for their nearly decade-long rule in the state with the BJP often accusing the party of dynasty politics, same as Congress. The grand old party, on the other hand is also banking on its guarantees which worked for it in Karnataka earlier this year.
The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also in the fray.
The AIMIM will reportedly contest from nine seats in the state.
Let's take a look at the key candidates that are crucial to the elections:
K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS: The BRS supremo will be contesting the elections from two seats this time. The state chief minister filed his nomination papers from both Gajwel and Kamareddy. While Gajwel has been his home turf and he is contesting from there for the third time, additionally the BRS chief is also contesting from Kamareddy too, which brings us to the next candidate to watch out for.
A Revanth Reddy, Congress:
Reddy is contesting from the Kamareddy seat from where KCR is also contesting. Reddy is a firebrand leader of the Congress who is also contesting from his home seat of Kodangal. The Telangana Congress president is trying to assert his space in state politics as well as a claim on the post of Chief Minister if Congress comes to power for the first time in Telangana.
KT Rama Rao, BRS: KCR’s son and the working BRS president, Rao, popularly known as KTR, a key member of the Cabinet will be seeking re-election from Sircilla.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP: The saffron party has fielded Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar Assembly constituency. He faces a formidable rival in Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar who had defeated him in the 2018 and 2014 Assembly polls. Sanjay Kumar is a fiery leader known for his strong Hindutva views.
Mohammad Azharuddin, Congress: Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is the Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills Assembly segment. Azharuddin joined the grand old party and won from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in UP in 2009. He became one of the Working Presidents of the Telangana Congress in 2018.
The results of the election in Telangana will be out on December 3 along with that of Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.