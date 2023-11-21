Telangana Assembly polls: Key candidates you need to watch out for

Political parties in Telangana are gearing up to face the polling date on November 30 and the ruling KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), BJP, Congress and all other parties are leaving no stone unturned to campaign for their candidates. The KCR government has faced some corruption charges for their nearly decade-long rule in the state with the BJP often accusing the party of dynasty politics, same as Congress. The grand old party, on the other hand is also banking on its guarantees which worked for it in Karnataka earlier this year.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also in the fray.

The AIMIM will reportedly contest from nine seats in the state.

Let's take a look at the key candidates that are crucial to the elections:

K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS: The BRS supremo will be contesting the elections from two seats this time. The state chief minister filed his nomination papers from both Gajwel and Kamareddy. While Gajwel has been his home turf and he is contesting from there for the third time, additionally the BRS chief is also contesting from Kamareddy too, which brings us to the next candidate to watch out for.