Telangana

Telangana Governor accepts outgoing CM KCR's resignation

The Governor requested Rao to continue in office till the formation of the new government, it said.
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 17:28 IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and urged him to continue in office till the formation of the new government.

Rao's resignation letter was received, and the Governor accepted it, a press communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao earlier said the chief minister had sent his resignation to the Governor following BRS' defeat in the assembly election.

(Published 03 December 2023, 17:28 IST)
