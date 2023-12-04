Telangana Guv dissolves outgoing Legislative Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday dissolved the state's second Legislative Assembly following the polls held to elect the third Assembly.

"Consequent to the resolution dated 03.12.2023 of the Council of Ministers recommending the dissolution of the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State, the Governor dissolved the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State in exercise of the powers conferred on her under ... of the Constitution of India with effect from the afternoon of 03.12.2023 on the advice of Council of Ministers," a Raj Bhavan press communique said.