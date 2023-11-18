Telangana polls: A look at key parties' best-ever performance in the state

BRS alone boasted of a massive 46.87 per cent vote share. Khammam district remained worst performing for BRS where it could only win 1 out of 10 segments, while INC won 6. Hyderabad didn't fare too well for BRS as well as AIMIM won 7 seats in the city.

This year, KCR is hopeful for his third consecutive win, as Congress emerges stronger than before. Congress and BJP have stepped up attack on BRS too, with Kharge calling KCR 'PM ka baap' while BJP's Javadekar recalled Dharani Portal and Kaleshwaram as landmark corruption scams of Telangana.

It remains to be seen how this elections fare for the dominant parties in the state. The state undergoes polling on November 30 and counting of votes are scheduled for December 3.