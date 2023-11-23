Telangana polls: A look at success rate of female candidates in state

While the Parliament has passed the women's reservation bill, which mandates the reservation of 33 percent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, the realization of the same will still take time. Its implementation is contingent on a delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on a national census. The pressing need for its swift enactment becomes apparent when we analyze the candidature and success rate of women across assemblies.

Telangana is no exception, with a dismal state of female representation. Let's take a closer look.